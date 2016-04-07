 Top
    Close photo mode

    Lavrov: We are perhaps more than anyone else interested in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    The principles of the agreement are on the table. In fact, we are very close to it

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ " We are perhaps more than anyone else interested in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The conflict affects not only the countries involved, but also the region, as it has great transit importance." Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the press conference in Baku.

    Russian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of measures to prevent the escalation of the contact line of troops. He added that the principles of the agreement are on the table: "In fact, we are very close to it. My meeting tomorrow with Edward Nalbandyan will also be devoted to this issue."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi