Lavrov to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement in Yerevan

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Yerevan on April 22 to discuss the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, the ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that at a meeting with reporters in Moscow.

"On Friday, Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Yerevan on a visit, will hold a series of bilateral negotiations and, of course, Karabakh topic will also be discussed andl to be one of the main issues", she said.

According to her, Moscow has never ceased contact with the parties to the conflict.

"The work does not stop. Of course, we are talking about the specific steps that could be taken", said the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.