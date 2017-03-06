 Top
    Lavrov: Russia satisfied with talks on Karabakh conflict settlement

    Russian FM: We will continue to work on implementation of our presidents’ instructions© Report.az

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will contribute to find appropriate solutions for parties to the Karabakh conflict within the various formats.

    Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow after a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

    "We talked about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. Russia will continue to find acceptable solutions o the parties, as within our bilateral relations with Baku and Yerevan, as in the framework of trilateral meetings format - Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia", said S. Lavrov.

    According to him, Russia takes all steps in line with basic approaches made by Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - United States and France.

    Russian Foreign Minister expressed his satisfaction with the talks: "We will continue to work on implementation of instructions of our presidents", he added.

