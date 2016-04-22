Lavrov: Russia opposes attempts to create an alternative to the OSCE Minsk Group

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russia opposes attempts to create an alternative to the OSCE Minsk Group as a co-ordinator of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

"We don't support attempts to seek parallel channels, to create mechanisms that do not enjoy the confidence of all sides. This will only distract from the main task: to ensure safety, to prevent new victims and to create conditions for the resumption of the political process", said S.Lavrov.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, the conflict parties themselves must come to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and Russia and other co-chairs of the Minsk Group - the United States and France - will try to help them to reach this.