Lavrov: Russia not blames outside forces for tension in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ It is pointless to change the format of OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, three of its co-chairs - are the most important mechanism for the settlement of conflict. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that.

Commenting on the situation at the contact line, Lavrov noted that "Russia does not blame outside forces, including Ankara, in a flash of tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh."

There is no military solution for Karabakh conflict, the minister stressed.

"Our position set out by President, Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry, - he said.Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and I contacted with our colleagues.We have expressed serious concern, reiterated the President's message to immediately stop violating the cease-fire, not to create difficulties for renewed efforts to move towards a peaceful settlement", - Lavrov said.