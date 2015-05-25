 Top
    Lavrov: Russia considers assistance for settlement of Karabakh conflict as one of the priorities

    Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia still considers the promotion of an agreement between the parties to the Karabakh conflict as one of the priorities of our foreign policy."

    Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a joint briefing in Moscow with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Elmar Mammadyarov.

    According to him, Russia is still on the search results to promote mutually beneficial agreements and through bilateral channels and through the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. Lavrov said that optimistic about the settlement of this conflict.

    "The fact that the conflict dragged on, and everyone knows that there is a basis for the settlement of the conflict, too, everyone knows that. However, the activity of Russia to promote the achievement of mutual solutions, never decreased. We will try to ensure that such an agreement has been reached as soon as possible", said Russian Foreign Minister.

