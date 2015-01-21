Lavrov: Taking as a hostage of Dilgam Asgarov will be discussed with Armenian side

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Issue regarding the arrest of a Russian citizen Dilgam Askerov, who was taken as a hostage by Armenian side in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Russia will discuss with Armenia, said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at year-end press conference on Wednesday. He was taken by the Armenian side, so we will discuss it with the Armenia. Many of our citizens detained in a number of countries around the world, said Lavrov.

The Minister stressed that Russia is always interested in the fate of citizens.

Taking into account the need to obtain information about the reasons of hostage and on the basis of information on such reasons and assessing the severity of accusations made against our citizens, understanding the conditions in which he is kept, any plans existing in the country for our citizens, which has taken him, we make decisions on the channels that exist for this in the framework of bilateral relations between Russia and the corresponding State, said Russian FM.