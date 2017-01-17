Lavrov named main terms for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Liberation of occupied territories upon final determination of Nagorno-Karabakh’s status preserve its actuality.

Report informs, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told at the annual press conference summarizing year 2016, commenting on the possibility of liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh territory of Azerbaijan, occupied by Armenia.

“This is not something abstract; this is not a solely internal problem of Azerbaijan”, Lavrov stated.

According to him, a set of options for solution of conflict exist, which have been adopted in United Nations Security Council during most intensive stage of the conflict and demanded to cease fire.

“Since this ceasefire is in place through mediation of Russia and OSCE, demands on liberation of occupied territory preserve its force, but in no way through force and only after final determination of Nagorno-Karabakh’s status”, told Russian foreign minister.