Lavrov informed Zarif on meeting in Vienna on Karabakh settlement

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Vienna.
Report informs, during the meeting the head of the Russian diplomacy has informed the Iranian counterpart of yesterday's meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement in Vienna with the participation of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents.
Ministers also discussed other global issues, in particular the Syrian conflict.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
Share in Facebook