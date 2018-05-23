Lavrov discussed Nagorno-Karabakh settlement with Armenia’s new FM

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov discussed contacts on settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict with new Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanian on the phone.

Report informs citing the TASS, it is said in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation.

"On may 23, at the initiative of the Armenian side, foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanian," the document says. - Topical issues were reviewed..."

It is also noted in the document that, ministers discussed the schedule of bilateral events, as well as the planned contacts on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement through the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs.