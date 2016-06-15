​Lavrov: Conflicts in the CIS may be resolved only in a peaceful way

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Conflicts in the CIS, as well as in any other region, may be resolved only in a peaceful way, by political, diplomatic and other non-military means."

Report informs citing the Russian media, this was said by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the "government hour" in the State Duma.

"This applies to the internal Ukrainian crisis, the Transnistria problem and Nagorno-Karabakh. The most important thing is to respect agreements of the parties, not to allow their revision. We are convinced that all these crises could be easily resolved in case of overcoming systemic defects in the sphere of European cooperation, elimination of the remaining dividing lines", said Lavrov.