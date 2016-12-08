 Top
    Lavrov: Commitment to agreements is a key to Karabakh conflict settlement

    'Conflict settlement must be carried out within the established format with participation of all parties'

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Commitment to previously reached agreements is a key to the settlement of all other problems, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the 23rd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg.

    According to him, settlement of the conflicts should be carried out within the established format with the participation of all parties on the basis of balance of interests.

