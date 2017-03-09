Kuznetsov: Russia makes U-turn from pro-Armenian to-Azerbaijani position

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia starts turning state ship from pro-Armenian to pro-Azerbaijani position. If earlier, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was a lever of pressure on Baku from Moscow, now it will be a lever of pressure on Yerevan".

Report informs, Russian political analyst Oleg Kuznetsov said at a round table on settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The expert noted that, president of the occupied land of Azerbaijan, Serzh Sargsyan, is "a war criminal, but he can not be brought to criminal responsibility through the International Criminal Court, since he is president".

According to him, if Sargsyan is deprived of presidential immunity, his criminal prosecution may become a real prospect.

"As soon as the Karabakh clan is deprived of this power in Armenia, Sargsyan will have two ways - either a prison or a grave, so they will resist Azerbaijan until the last Armenian. Serzh Sargsyan will commit genocide of his people, just to avoid legal responsibility", he added.Political analyst Tofig Abbasov, expressed the opinion that today Armenia is not ready for a long-term full-scale war due to the lack of resources. "The stumbling block of the entire Karabakh conflict is the Karabakh clan, which does not make any progress in resolving the issue. It is interested in stagnation so that the situation remains in place", said T. Abbasov.

"The problem of Nagorno-Karabakh is waiting for its resolution. Intensive diplomacy, consultations, the recent meeting of the heads of the General Staff of the Russian Federation and the US is a probe of the situation around the Karabakh problem," Abbasov said.

At the same time, he believes that Armenia is increasingly leaning towards the West, recalling the statements of Serzh Sargsyan during his visit to Paris: "Yerevan changing horses in midstream. Activation of the pro-Western vector is underway in Armenia. Sargsyan today is begging for political and military support from the West", expert believes.

T. Abbasov noted that in his opinion, Armenia is in for great turmoil.