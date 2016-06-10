Kremlin: Preparation for tripartite summit on Karabakh underway

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Kremlin confirmed that, preparations for a tripartite summit to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh are underway. The summit could be held in St. Petersburg.

Report informs referring to the TASS, press secretary of Russian President, Dmitry Peskov.

"Work continues in this direction, we do not rule out that such meetings will further take place. If it is finally confirmed, we will give information on this, as we always do", said the Kremlin representative.