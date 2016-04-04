Kremlin calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to regime of ceasefire

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kremlin calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to ceasefire. Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, spokesperson for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov said.

"The Kremlin remains concerned. The situation actually calls for serious concern in the Kremlin. You know that energetic efforts are being taken along the lines of Russia, Yerevan, and Baku, as well as along the lines of the appropriate international institutes. These efforts will continue in order to realize, first and foremost, the return to a ceasefire regime," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russian President Vladimir Putin so far has had no telephone conversations with either the Armenian of Azerbaijani leaders, Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev. "No, he has had no conversations," Peskov said. "You know, intensive dialogue is maintained at the level of ministers. If there are any contacts, we will be glad to inform you."