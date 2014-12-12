 Top
    Khalaf Khalafov: Russian-Turkish approchement may be effective to solve Karabakh conflict

    We are looking forward it, Khalaf Khalafov says

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ There is no problem in Azerbaijani-Georgian border. The new border crossing stations are planned to open due to the need of them, says Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov to journalists, Report informs.

    According to him, there is a high level of economic and political relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia:  Opening of border crossing stations will contribute to the further development of economic relations between the two countries. Deputy Minister made a statement on the effect of the approchement between Russia and Turkey to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and said that Russia plays the role of a mediator in resolving the conflict: In addition, as Turkey and Armenia are bordering countries, I think, Russian-Turkish approchement may be effective to solve Karabakh conflict and we are looking forward it."

