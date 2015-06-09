Khalaf Khalafov: Karabakh conflict settlement along with Armenia also depends on many external factors

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov received the Director for South and Central Asia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, Ms. Listiovati. Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Kh.Khalafov said that, relations in the sphere of culture, religion and traditions between Azerbaijan and Indonesia are one of the most important factors in the formation of friendly relations between the two countries. Noting the high level of political relations between the countries, Kh.Khalafov brought to the attention of the potential for cooperation in economic, humanitarian and cultural fields.

Kh.Khalafov informed the guests that, the main obstacle to the full development and integration in the South Caucasus is the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying that, the resolution of the conflict, along with Armenia, also depends on a number of external factors. He noted the conflict can be resolved only after the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories, stressing that the international organizations, especially the European institutions don't not carry out effective work in this direction, and for liberation of the occupied territories must be pressure on Armenia by these organizations.

The Deputy Minister praised the support of Indonesia's fair position of Azerbaijan, noting that, in general, positions of our countries are in the strategic point.

Ms. Listiovati expressed satisfaction with the level of development of relations between the two countries, noting the important role of mutual high-level visits in deepening ties. Ms. Listiovati also stated that they would like to see Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visit to Indonesia, stressing the importance of regular dialogue between the two countries at various levels. In addition, the beginning of the joint economic commission Azerbaijan-Indonesia will promote the development of economic cooperation and diversification.

Ms. Listiovati noted that, Indonesia fully supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and expresses this support in various international organizations.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on other common concern international and regional issues.