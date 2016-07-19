Kerry: US and Russia working together on Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ US and Russia are working together on a number of areas, including Nagorno-Karabakh. Report informs, US Secretary of State John Kerry said in an interview with NBC.

Commenting on his recent visit to Russia, Kerry said that he has discussed with Russian president the number of issues including the peace process around Nagorno-Karabakh conflict .

On July 14, the US Secretary of State John Kerry met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 15, held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.