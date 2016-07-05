 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kazakh FM: 'Karabakh conflict settlement has no need for new mediators'

    Yerlan Idrisov: 'Special Minsk Group, co-chaired by the US, Russia and France, established in this regard'

    Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'There is no need for new mediators in settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Implementation of the OSCE Minsk Group agreement is enough'.

    Report informs citing the Russian TASS, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yerlan Idrisov said at briefing in Astana.

    'Special Minsk Group, co-chaired by the US, Russia and France, has been established in this regard. In my opinion, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement has no need for new mediators', the minister said.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi