Kasprzyk re-elected Personal Representative of OCSE Acting CiO for 21st time

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Personal Representative of the OCSE Acting Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk was re-elected to the post for another year.

Report informs referring to the OSCE Secretariat, the decision was made at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

Andrzej Kasprzyk is appointed Personal Representative for the 21st time, serving in this position since 1997.

According to the mandate, Kasprzyk represents the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He contributes to the efforts of the chairman to achieve a long-term peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Kasprzyk participates in the OSCE monitoring missions that are regularly held in the conflict zone, and permanently presents at all meetings of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, including at the meetings of the co-chairs with Azerbaijani and Armenian officials.

Günther Bächler was also re-elected as Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus for another year.