Kasprzyk: In light of upcoming Nowruz and Easter holidays, I call on the sides to strictly adhere to ceasefire

Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, on 17 March, conducted a monitoring exercise on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan as part of his mandate, Report informs.

“I received information from both sides on recent developments on the border, and listened to their concerns. Both sides highlighted the proximity of villages to the front lines, and that civilians have suffered greatly from ceasefire violations as a particular concern.”

Personal Representative Kasprzyk said: “In light of the upcoming Nowruz Bayram and Easter holidays, I call on the sides to strictly adhere to the ceasefire and to avoid any action on the line of contact or on the border that could lead to an increase in tensions.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish the people of the region all the best on the occasions of the upcoming holidays.”