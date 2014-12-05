 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Kasprzyk honored for his work on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    The US and Russia award the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman Andrzej Kasprzyk

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US  and Russia honored the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman Andrzej Kasprzyk for his work on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs, the co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick wrote about this on his Twitter page.

    The award was presented on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council, which opened on December 4 in Basel, Switzerland.

    Kasprzyk has acted as OSCE Chairman-in-office Personal Representative on Nagorno-Karabakh since January 1997.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi