​Kasprzyk honored for his work on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

The award was presented on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council, which opened on December 4 in Basel, Switzerland.
Kasprzyk has acted as OSCE Chairman-in-office Personal Representative on Nagorno-Karabakh since January 1997.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author
