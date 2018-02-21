Kasprzyk: Expansion of office to increase frequency of monitoring exercises in Karabakh

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Expansion of the office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (PRCiO) for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will create conditions for increasing the frequency of monitoring exercises.

Report informs, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk said in an interview with the news.am.

He recalled that the principle of expanding the office was adopted by Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the summit meetings in 2016 in Vienna and St. Petersburg.

"I welcome the Presidents’ decision and I remain in constant contact with the OSCE Chairmanship, the Co-Chairs, and the sides, to help take this initiative forward in a constructive way”, Kasprzyk stated.

According to him, the expanded team would include a number of international staff members. These additional staff members would undertake the same tasks as the current field assistants of the PRCiO.

“Having additional staff would offer the potential for the Office of the PRCiO to increase the frequency of monitoring exercises”, Kasprzyk stated.

According to him, the expansion of the team of the PRCiO could be considered as a confidence-building measure, which could contribute to a reduction in tension in front line areas and increase the stability.