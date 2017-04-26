Kamran Imanov: Armenian history is based on a myth

© Report.az

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenian history is based on a myth."

Report informs, Chairman of Copyright Agency of Azerbaijan Kamran Imanov said.

He noted that Armenianism, in addition to the Armenian tradition in misappropriation of Azerbaijani cultural traditions, it is very inclined to one type of folk art - creative myth: "Armenian lies such as "Great Armenia", or "Armenian autochthony in South Caucasus" or "Armenian culture", as well as "Armenian first institute of civilization" myths about the "Armenian genocide" and others really requires a great talent."

The agency chairman noted that main purpose of this mythology is to connect "great land" stereotype with territorial claims against neighbors, bring "naturalness" to misappropriation of the cultural heritage of neighbors, win "evidences" and even "legitimacy": "Ultimately, this mythology defines outlook of Armenian leaders - whether politicians, or scientists, as well as the audience.”

K. Imanov noted that stereotype put forward by Armenian "special mission" prevents from recognition as cornerstone of modern peace building of international law.