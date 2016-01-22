 Top
    Close photo mode

    Kamal Abdullayev: "Azerbaijan has potential to live together Armenian people as before"

    We want to solve the issue peacefully

    Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We have Armenian citizens living in the country, and they will feel the need to live under the Azerbaijani laws in next future." Report informs, the State Counselor of the Republic of Azerbaijan on International Affairs, Multiculturalism and Religion Kamal Abdullayev stated speaking at the press conference Friday.

    He said that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict didn't loss a limit of peaceful settlement: "Not changing of course of the conflict is a result of respect of Azerbaijan to the world countries. We want to solve the issue peacefully. We do not have Armenian phobia. Azerbaijani society, as well dozens of people have the potential to live together as before."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi