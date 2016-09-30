John Kerry: Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not possible at present

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ. The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not possible at present.

Report informs, US Secretary State John Kerry has stated.

Kerry considers that there is not still circumstance to eliminate conflict which became around the Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia. According to his words, there are some frozen conflicts, including Armenian- Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that possibility of settlement is not be looked over “at present”, first of all, because leaders are not ready for it”.

However, Foreign Minister of USA considers that the Palestinian-Israel problem is not such a conflict. To his opinion, such conflicts are “difficult”: "But to see the ways of leaving them at past is possible, if people make some complex decisions”.

“I assume that the Palestinian-Israel conflict refers to this category", Kerry said.