John Kerry and Ilham Aliyev discuss recent work on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ On June 30, the United States Secretary of State John Kerry phoned President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

They discussed recent work on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. They noted that the Vienna and Saint Petersburg meetings gave a new dynamics to the negotiations.

The US Secretary of State and the Azerbaijani President discussed prospects of the talks to find a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Successful development of Azerbaijani-US ties was hailed during the phone conversation. They also exchanged views over future cooperation prospects.