    Jan Zahradil comments on illegal visit of European Parliament's some members to Nagorno-Karabakh

    Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ "No member of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe wants to visit illegally the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan".

    Report informs, Jan Zahradil, a member of the European Parliament from the Czech Republic told while answering a question on illegal visit of some members of the European Parliament to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

    "I understand that the Azerbaijani government regrets on illegal visit to Nagorno Karabakh by any member of the European Parliament without permission from Azerbaijan and does not welcome it. Every European MP is free to do whatever he wants. However I and my colleagues will not take such a step," he said. 

