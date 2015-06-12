​James Warlick to visit Azerbaijan IDPs

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Looking forward to the opening of the Baku Games-2015 today and discussions on NKpeace, including a visit to IDPs from the conflict."

Report informs, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair from the United States James Warlick wrote on his Twitter page.

He stressed that, he would discuss peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the framework of the opening ceremony and also visit the displaced people suffered form the conflict.