James Warlick resigns as OSCE Minsk Group co-chair

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Minsk Group American co-chair, James Warlick resigns from the post.
Report informs, he has posted on his Twitter account.
James Warlick's term of office as co-chair will end on December 31, 2016.
"It has been an honor to serve in the State Department for more than 30 years", the diplomat stressed.
The co-chair posted that he will be a partner in Russia's largest and most prestigious law firm Egorov Puginsky Afanasiev&Partners.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
