Italian Deputy FM: As OSCE chair we will try to contribute to Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Italy will chair the OSCE next year and we will try to contribute to the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in this period".

Report informs, Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Benedetto Della Vedova said at the conference "25 years of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy: a way to strategic partnership" held in the Palazzo Giustiniani - Italian Senate.

He noted that the two countries have high-level relations established in all spheres, and said that Italy, Azerbaijan are strategic partners.

Benedetto Della Vedova spoke about the efforts by the Italian government to further deepen the relations, strategic importance of TAP for Italy, steps taken by the government for its implementation on the planned schedule, full support by Italy for further deepening Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union.