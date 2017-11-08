Israeli PM discusses Karabakh conflict with Armenian foreign minister

© AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has discussed with Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian settlement of the conflict on occupied Nagorno-Karabakh of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing Armenian media, Edward Nalbandian spoke about the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for the settlement of the conflict.

Notably, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian has visited Israel on November 6-7 at the Israeli prime minister and foreign minister Benjamin Netanyahu's invitation. He held meetings with the officials of different ranks of the country.