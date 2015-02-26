Israeli Foreign Minister made a speech at honouring ceremony of Khojaly massacre

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ceremony of commemoration of the victims of Khojaly genocide took place in Acre city, Israel. Report informs, the information on this released by the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event, organized by the International Association Azerbaijan-Israel (Aziz) the campaign Justice for Khojaly was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister of Israel, Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman, MK Alex Miller, deputy mayor of the city of Acre Zaev Neuman, Kiryat Yam, MP Fuad Muradov and representatives of the Israeli public, the Azerbaijani Diaspora and the media.

The event participants familiarized themselves with the photo exhibition dedicated to the Khojaly genocide.Similar exhibitions were organized by Aziz in many cities of Israel within the campaign Justice for Khojaly.

Speaking at the event, Avigdor Lieberman expressed his gratitude to the current president Aziz Alexey Miller and former President Joseph Chagall for their efforts on strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries. In conclusion, he said: In the history of mankind there have been many tragedies.They shouldn't be forgotten. However, unfortunately, not all remember and learn from them. We are gathered here today to talk about the necessity to combine the experience of Israel and Azerbaijan in order to prevent such tragedies in the future.