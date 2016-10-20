Israeli expert: Armenian diaspora has hindered the process around Karabakh conflict lasted forever

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Israel sees relationship with Azerbaijan as very important. It is notable from Azerbaijani side that despite Turkish pressure during the crisis between Israel and Turkey, our relations remained close, Azerbaijan didn’t cool relations."

Report informs, expert of Israeli Institute for Security Studies Gallia Lindenstrauss told reporters.

The expert noted the improvement of relations between Turkey and Israel for six years after the incident withTurkish ship "Mavi Marmara" have a positive impact on the Azerbaijani-Israeli relations.

Commenting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, the expert said that April escalation of violence on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops proved the international community that "so-called frozen conflicts are not frozen, they continue."

In her opinion, normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia can serve as a drop in tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan: "However, Armenian diaspora has hindered the current situation last forever. This diaspora is more radical than the Armenian government."