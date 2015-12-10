 Top
    Israeli Ambassador: We perfectly know that Azerbaijan is not a warmongering country

    Israel will accept every agreement that will be accepted by both sides and taking into account the sovereignty of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We believe that any solution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be achieved through direct negotiations between the two sides." Report was told by Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav in an interview.

    "Based on our experience we know the horrible cost of wars. We perfectly know that Azerbaijan is not a warmongering country. We fully believe that any solution for the conflict should be done through the direct negotiations between two sides. Israel will accept every agreement that will be accepted by both sides and taking into account the sovereignty of Azerbaijan", - Ambassador said. 

