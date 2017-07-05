Israeli Ambassador offers condolences to the family of victims killed as a result of Armenia's provocation

© Report.az

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav is deeply sad and dismayed by the news about the killing of two year Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Guliyeva yesterday as a result of mortar fire at Alkhanli village of Fizuli region".

Report was told in the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Stav conveys condolences to the family of Zahra and Sahiba and to all people of Azerbaijan and wishes speed recovery to the injured.

Notably, on July 4, at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the Alkhanli village of Fizuli region, using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of this provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1967), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Servinaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to the military hospital and was operated on.