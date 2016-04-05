Islamabad concerns regarding recent escalation in Nagorno Karabakh region

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan expressed concerns regarding recent escalation in Nagorno Karabakh region.

According to the statement of the MFA, Pakistan appreciates the unilateral declaration of ceasefire by Azerbaijan.

“We expect Armenia to refrain from violating this ceasefire and resolve the conflict by implementing the UNSC resolutions on the issue. Pakistan will continue to promote a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”, - was stated in the comment.