 Top
    Close photo mode

    Islamabad concerns regarding recent escalation in Nagorno Karabakh region

    “We expect Armenia to refrain from violating this ceasefire”

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan expressed concerns regarding recent escalation in Nagorno Karabakh region.

    According to the statement of the MFA, Pakistan appreciates the unilateral declaration of ceasefire by Azerbaijan.

    “We expect Armenia to refrain from violating this ceasefire and resolve the conflict by implementing the UNSC resolutions on the issue. Pakistan will continue to promote a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”, - was stated in the comment.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi