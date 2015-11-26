 Top
    Close photo mode

    ISESCO Director General: We stand in solidarity with Azerbaijan in Karabakh issue

    The occupied territories must be returned

    Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Nagorno Karabakh is a historic and integral part of the Azerbaijani territory. For this reason, ISESCO remains true to its principles in the Garabakh issue. We always support Azerbaijan."

    Report informs, re-elected Director General of ISESCO Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri told reporters Thursday.

    According to him, all member organizations also support the position of Azerbaijan on this issue: "The occupied territories must be returned. We tried to convey to the public that 4 resolutions of the UN have been adopted and the Armenian side has not complied with UN requirements yet. I say again, that we stand in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan in the Garabakh issue."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi