ISESCO Director General: Unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict an example of ineffective activity of UN Security Council

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is an example, a model of democracy, peace and intercultural dialogue."

Report informs, Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Dr. Abdulaziz Bin Othman Al-Tuwaijri has said at the opening ceremony of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

He thanked the President of Azerbaijan for organizing the forum.

Touching upon the subject of the conflicts existing in the world, Tuwaijri noted that this is a consequence of the fact that "super powers do not do their job properly".

"An example of this is the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, where the occupation has lasted for more than 20 years and we also see in Palestine, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Afghanistan.

Wars, murders, destruction are everywhere", said the ISESCO chief, responding that the reason for this is ineffective work of the UN Security Council.

"Now it is not the time for soft work, but the time to act," he said.