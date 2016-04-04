​ISESCO condemns flagrant violation of ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh by the Armenians

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ ISESCO Director General Abdulaziz bin Othman Altwaijri condemned flagrant violation of ceasefire by Armenians in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing IIna, Altwaijri said that in recent years Armenia had destroyed many mosques and cultural monuments in this region, hundreds of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes.

Director General urged international organizations involved in security and human rights, to prevent these actions.