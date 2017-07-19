Irina Khakamada: Karabakh conflict a key moment hampering unity of post-Soviet space

Moscow. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ There is no way out of the bloody conflicts on the territory of the CIS.

The Russian bureau of Report was informed by Irina Khakamada, well-known politician and publicist, member of the Council on the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights of the Russian Federation.

According to her, Nagorno-Karabakh, like other conflicts in the post-Soviet space, is like the links in one chain.

"Karabakh is a key moment hampering the unity of the post-Soviet space. I am not engaged in this problematics for 10 years and it's difficult to judge now. I believe that Karabakh, just like Transnistria, Donbas, Abkhazia and South Ossetia - all territorial disputes, experienced by bloody conflicts in the post-Soviet countries. And there is no way out of these conflicts. My personal idea of their solution is too romantic to realize them, "Irina Khakamada said.

In her opinion, the incitement of nationalism in the conflicting countries does not in any way advance the issue of resolving these conflicts.

I. Khakamada said that she was in Baku 10 years ago. "The city is very beautiful, truly oriental, representatives of different nations, even Armenians live there" - she said. "It is remarkable that, Russian language is so developed in Azerbaijan. Russian, although not a state language, but it is obvious that in Baku it is a kind of lingua franca. This is facilitated by a high level of economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between Russia and Azerbaijan, "Khakamada added.

In admiring tones, the Russian politician also spoke about the Azerbaijani youth, who spoke during the same lecture in Baku: "I was amazed by the Azerbaijani youth. It is very advanced, educated, honor traditions and at the same time can see the picture of the world as a whole.

I know that many Azerbaijanis are being educated in Russia. Now, crossing the border is not a super task. The world has long lived globally. Englishmen study in American universities, French in Italian and so on. Therefore, it is gratifying that Azerbaijani families find the opportunity to send their children to study in prestigious universities in Russia."