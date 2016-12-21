 Top
    Iranian president: Peaceful solution of Karabakh conflict will be advantage for region

    Hasan Rouhani told in Erevan that armed settlement of the conflict is impossible

    Baku. 21 Deceber. REPORT.AZ/ “We want to see peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”.

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, Iranian president Hasan Rouhani told during his visit to Erevan.

    He told that armed settlement of the conflict is impossible.

    “We believe that we will witness peace and stability in the region”, he added.

    H. Rouhani told without distinction between invader and the side subject to invasion that Azerbaijan and Armenia are friendly states for Iran.

    Notably, president of Islamic Republic arrived in Armenia on December 21. 

