Iranian defense minister: We urge sides to continue talks on Karabakh issue

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Defense Minister and Armed Forces Logistical Support Brigadier General Mohammad Amir Khatam and Armenian ambassador to Iran Artashes Tumanyan have met and discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, presenting Armenia's position on the onflict settlement, ambassador Tumanyan highly assessed the balanced position of Iran. Tumanyan also noted the importance of establishing a permanent communication and holding consultations between the defense ministries of the two countries.

In response, minister Khatami noted that in order to facilitate the settlement of the conflict, Iran pursues a balanced policy and encourages the parties to continue negotiations on a peaceful settlement.