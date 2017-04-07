International Human Rights Society joins "Armenia Azerbaijan Peace Platform"

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The International Human Rights Society joined "Armenia Azerbaijan Peace Platform.

Report was informed in the platform's press service, Secretary-General of the International Society of Human Rights, Professor, Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Marat Zakhidov, made a statement about joining to "Armenia Azerbaijan Peace Platform".

The statement says as below: People have the right to live in peace. For this reason, it is necessary to stop the bloodshed and peacefully settle the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, considering the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the internationally recognized borders of both states. I would like to emphasize the importance of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations. I perceive the necessity of activities of OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict."

"The Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples had closely intertwined common traditions that were formed as a result of centuries of peaceful coexistence. But as a result of unresolved conflict, the opinion of two nations about each other is formed only in the context of the war. I note this fact with great regret. The idea of peaceful coexistence of people and the solution of protracted conflicts is the most correct idea. For the reasons mentioned earlier, on behalf of organization that I represent, I want to express support to this initiative and declare about joining the "Armenia Azerbaijan Peace Platform", whose main goal is to promote a peaceful solution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict."