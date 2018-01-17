International Crisis Group: Diplomacy can prevent new escalation of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ This week’s meeting between Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s foreign ministers is likely to centre on security issues, including numbers of international observers in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs, says the article Politics and Security Hold Each Other Hostage in Nagorno-Karabakh written by the Program Director of International Crisis Group for Europe and Central Asia, Magdalena Grono.

In this case, in her opinion frustration with the peace process will grow unless both foreign ministers address the critical political aspects of a future settlement.

“There is refreshed hope that diplomacy can prevent a new escalation, which in the worst case could provoke a regional conflagration”, Grono said.

The political aspects of a future settlement, based on mutual concessions, will have to be addressed with international security arrangements to guarantee them.

Notably, the next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held on January 18 in Krakow.