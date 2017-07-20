Indonesian Ambassador: Karabakh conflict should remain in spotlight of international organizations

© Report.az

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ “The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should remain in the spotlight of international organizations,” Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fanani told Report.

"We feel sorry regarding the death of the two-year-old baby girl during the shelling of Alkhanli village. This is such a horrendous incident. Nobody would want the repetition of it,’ the Ambassador said noting that the situation in the region remains intense.

He highlighted it was important for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be in the limelight of international organizations adding that the Azerbaijani media should also be active in delivering information about the situation in the region on international platforms: “Currently, the international community has a lot of concerns, such as the Middle East, Palestine and so on. Therefore, it is important to disseminate more information about this conflict."