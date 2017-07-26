Indonesia's National Human Rights Commission: Azerbaijan must take Armenian attack on Alkhanli village to international courts

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Several activists and civil society groups in Indonesia, home to the world’s biggest Muslim population, have condemned the recent brutal actions of Armenian troops against Azerbaijani Muslims. On July 4, Armenian troops attacked the Azerbaijani village of Alkhanli with mortars and grenades. As a result of this attack, two-year-old Zahra Galiyeva and her 50-year-old grandmother Sahiba Guliyeva were killed and many other villagers suffered serious injuries.

Report informs citing Indonesian media, Indonesia’s National Human Rights Commission chairman Nur Kholis said that his organization strongly condemns the murder of two civilians from Azerbaijan.

Nur Kholis said that Azerbaijan must take this case to the international courts.

Echoing a similar view, Indonesian National Youth Council (KNPI) leader Tan Taufiq Lubis said the international community must respond immediately to stop the killing of civilians by Armenian troops in Azerbaijan: "It is a barbaric act committed by an armed group against women and children. It is a serious human rights violation, which must be condemned by the international community".

"We ask the Indonesian government to show its stance against terrorist acts by Armenia, and the international community, including the United Nations, must bring the killers to justice,” Indonesia’s national coordinator for the global campaign Justice for Khojaly, Choirun Nisa Fujiati, said in Jakarta.