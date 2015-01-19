In Hungary the book to be published about 20 January tragedy

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Embassy to Hungary publishes the book "Budapest in 1956. Baku-1990. Beginning and the end of Empire" on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, and the violent suppression of the Soviet Army, the people's revolution in Budapest, the 60th anniversary of which to be marked next year.

Report was told by the Azerbaijani Embassy to Hungary.

From Hungary, the project coordinator is a famous Hungarian military journalist, who worked for many years correspondent for the newspaper "Nepsabadşaq" during the former USSR Peter Dunai, but from the Azerbaijan is Ambassador Vilayat Guliyev.