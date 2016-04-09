Ilham Aliyev: "Our military positions once more strengthened"

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on results of socioeconomic development in the first quarter of 2016 and the challenges ahead, Armenian provocation on the contact line of troops has been prevented earlier this month, our military positions once more strengthened.

"This bloody clash has demonstrated once again that Armenia continues its aggressive policy, doesn't want a peace, tries to breach the negotiation process", said Azerbaijani President.